MANILA – Solenn Heussaff was smothered with kisses from her daughter Thylane right before they get temporarily separated for a month.

Heussaff’s husband Nico Bolzico captured the sweet moment and shared it on Instagram Monday night.

“Mama got all the kisses before we left! Don't cry mama, we got this! We love you and miss you! See you soon,” Bolzico captioned his post.

To which, Heussaff replied: “I know you do!!! Love you both so much!!!! Have fun while I cry.”

Based on Bolzico's hashtag, it seems father and daughter are going on a trip together.

Heussaff and Bolzico welcomed Thylane on New Year's Day in 2020.

The couple has been giving a glimpse of their adorable daughter through their respective social media pages.

Thylane has since become one of the country's most popular celebrity kids.

She is often spotted with her cousin Dahlia Amelie, the daughter of Heussaff's brother Erwan and Curtis.

Aside from Thylane, Heussaff and Bolzico are expecting another child.

Related video: