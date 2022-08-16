MANILA -- The music video for Seth Fedelin's comeback single "Kundi Ikaw" has been released over the weekend.

The almost three minute video is now available on the official YouTube channel of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

The music video for the feel-good song also features Star Magic artist, singer Janah Zaplan.

"Kung Ikaw," which "professes faithfulness and affection to a special girl during courtship," is composed by Gabriel Tagadtad and produced by Star Pop label head Rox Santos.

Fedeln's last single was last year's "Liligawan Na Kita," a collaboration with fellow Gold Squad member Kyle Echarri.

He also released “Kahit Na Anong Sabihin Ng Iba” in 2019 for the "Gold Squad" album.

Currently, Fedelin is one of the stars of iWantTFC’s first original musical drama series "Lyric and Beat" with Andrea Brillantes.

He is also set to star in the upcoming Kapamilya series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez, Zanjoe Marudo and Francine Diaz.

