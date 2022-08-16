Recap: Billie Eilish leaves fans 'happier than ever' with energetic show

MANILA -- Billie Eilish was finally able to perform before her Filipino fans on Saturday evening after her first concert in the Philippines back in 2020 was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the heavy rains, nothing stopped the multi-Grammy winner from taking the stage of the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila to kick off the Asian leg her world tour – her first in two years, but sixth overall.

The concert, which was similarly titled as her sophomore album “Happier Than Ever,” began 30 minutes late and featured a diverse set-list of her old and new hits.

Billie Eilish holds 'Happier Than Ever' world tour in Manila on August 13, 2022. Jasper Lucena, Live Nation Philippines

Wearing an oversized shirt, cycling shorts and rubber shoes, Eilish began the almost two-hour show with “Bury a Friend” amid flashing red lights, revving up the crowd which consisted mostly of her young fans.

This was followed by her performances of “I Didn’t Change My Number,” “NDA,” “Therefor I Am,” “My Strange Addiction,” “idontwannabeyouanymore,” “Lovely,” “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “Billie Bossa Nova,” “Goldwing,” “Oxytoxin,” “Ilomilo” and “Your Power.”

But one of the highlights of the show was when Eilish performed “The 30th” for the first time live, along with her brother Finneas, noting how this made her Manila show extra special.

After “The 30th,” Eilish also mixed it up with old hits such as “Ocean Eyes,” “Bellyache” and more.

Although she had a relatively simple setup overall with only spectacular lights all over the stage and an astounding video backdrop, Eilish made up for this with her energetic stage presence while engaging concertgoers.

“I want to thank you. Thank you guys so much. It’s so crazy to be on the other side of the world and you’re here,” she told her screaming fans at the Arena.

“I love you so much. Thank you so much. I adore you. I appreciate you. I hope you had fun tonight because I did. You mean the world to me.”

To cap her show, Eilish sent everyone on their feet when she sang and danced to “Happier Than Ever,” with “Goodbye” for her encore.

Billie Eilish holds 'Happier Than Ever' world tour in Manila on August 13, 2022. Jasper Lucena, Live Nation Philippines

The concert ended on a high note that by the time Eilish wrapped the show, everyone was left wanting for more.

In a past Instagram post, Eilish said making her "Happier Than Ever" album was "the most fulfilling, most satisfying and profound experience" she had in her music career.

Despite delving into darker themes in the compilation, Eilish said she came out more "confident and happy" after finishing the project.

Her joyfulness and confidence, for sure, were very much evident in her Manila show.

