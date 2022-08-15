MANILA — Actress Jessy Mendiola shared Monday a glimpse of her diamond engagement ring with a new setting, explaining that the decision to change it is related to motherhood.
Mendiola posted the photo and videos of the ring on Instagram, saying she had a jewelry studio reset the diamond to a “more child friendly setting.”
“Now, I won’t have to worry about it getting caught or scratching my little one when he/she becomes a toddler. For now… back to the safe!” she wrote.
Mendiola, 29, and her husband Luis Manzano, 41, announced their first pregnancy last week, a year and a half after they got married in February 2021.
Mendiola’s giant diamond ring made headlines in December 2020 due to a dispute from a jewelry brand on its design.
Mendiola is known to be an avid collector of jewelry, often sharing photos of rings and necklace with precious stones.
