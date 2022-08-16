LOOK: Andi Eigenmann, family enjoy France vacation

Actress Andi Eigenmann and her family are enjoying their vacation in France.

On her social media post on Sunday, Eigenmann uploaded snaps of them enjoying their first morning in Hendaye.

"Walking around on our first morning in Hendaye. This Basque town is the first place on our travel bucket list. After four years and + 2 kids, we finally made it! Making the feeling even much sweeter," Eigenmann wrote on Instagram.

Eigenmann also said they are loving the summer weather in Europe as she uploaded photos of her and her family at Plage d'Hendaye, a popular surfing spot.

"It's been beach evenings for us over here in this Basque beach town. We've been loving the European summer weather and the 10 p.m. sunsets. It offers more time to enjoy our surroundings, more time to rest in between, and more time to eat," she said.

Just last June, Eigenmann and her fiancé, surfing champ Philmar Alipayo, celebrated their anniversary in Bali, Indonesia. The trip to Bali also marked their first vacation abroad as a family.

Eigenmann and Alipayo have two children -- Lilo and Koa. The actress also has a daughter Ellie with former boyfriend, actor Jake Ejercito.

