Still from the music video of 'Whisper,' the latest single by K-pop boy group The Boyz. YouTube screengrab



South Korean boy group The Boyz returned Tuesday with a new extended play (EP) and music video for the record's lead single.

The 11-member act, among the "most tweeted about" K-pop groups in the Philippines last year, released its seventh EP titled "Be Aware," which contains 6 tracks.

The Boyz also unveiled the music video for single "Whisper," which features lyrics written by members Jacob and Sunwoo.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The package also includes "Timeless," a fan-dedicated song that was pre-released exactly a week ago.

"Be Aware" comes shortly after The Boyz wrapped up its "The B-Zone" world tour in Seoul earlier this month.

It is also the first Korean release from the group since the single album "Maverick" in November 2021, though they issued the Japanese EP "She's the Boss" last May.

As of writing, the hashtag #WHISPER_BE_AWARE_RELEASE and phrase "THE BOYZ ROARING COMEBACK" are listed among the top trending topics on Twitter Philippines.

Member Eric, who has been on hiatus since March due to "health issues," did not participate in this comeback.

Formed and managed by IST Entertainment, The Boyz — composed of Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric — debuted in December 2017 with the single "Boy." It was originally a 12-member act until Hwall's departure in 2019.

The group, which has 1.6 million Twitter followers, gained further popularity after participating in the Korean reality show "Kingdom: Legendary War" (2021) and its prequel "Road to Kingdom" (2020).

FROM THE ARCHIVES