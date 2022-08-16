Ice Seguerra directs 'Drag Race PH's' festive launch

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The much anticipated first season of “Drag Race Philippines” was launched in a festive viewing party Tuesday evening with all 12 drag queens flaunting the best of Filipino couture creativity.

Ice Seguerra was at the helm of the event held at Xylo in Bonifacio Global City.

“No ifs and buts, I readily embraced this project,” Seguerra told ABS-CBN News, hailing the Filipino “Drag Race” version as a milestone. “Now we can fully show Filipino culture, ‘yung drag Pinoy at talents natin sa buong mundo!”

Seguerra’s partner Liza Diño also graced the Discovery+ and HBO event, which was also attended by Miss Queen International Fuschia Ravena, Dr. Vicki Belo, and other personalities.

The hopefuls of of “Drag Race Philippines” — Brigiding, Corazon, Eva Le Queen, Gigi Era, Lady Morgana, Marina Summers, Minty Fresh, Precious Paula Nicole, Prince, Turing, Viñas DeLuxe, and Xilhouete — were all crowd pleasers as they strutted with their fabulous gowns on the rainbow-inspired “red carpet” at the venue.

Hosted by Paolo Ballesteros, the debut season includes as Jiggly Caliente and Kaladkaren as main judges, and BJ Pascual, Jon Santos, and Rajo Laurel as rotating jury.

“Drag Race Philippines” is set to air starting August 17 at Wow Presents Plus, Discovery Plus, and HBO Go, while the “Untucked” episodes will air on Fridays starting August 19.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas in editions through the years.

