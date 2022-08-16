Photos from Heaven Peralejo's Instagram account

Kapamilya actress Heaven Peralejo ticked off one from her bucket list as she tried freediving recently.

Peralejo took to Instagram to share a montage of her underwater experience while flaunting her physique in her two-piece swimwear.

According to the actress, she realized that freediving is addictive.

“Been wanting to try freediving for so long and I finally did! Something I can say is that it's more on mental than anything else I’ve tried,” Peralejo said.

“So challenging yet so simple at the same time. I can see now why freediving is addictive. It’s like entering into a new state of consciousness.”

She then encouraged netizens, who also plan to try the experience, to take the risk and plunge into the waters.

“If you’ve been thinking of trying this out, do it! I promise you, it’s a whole different experience,” she added.

Peralejo is set to do a project with veteran actors Ian Veneracion and Mon Confiado.

"It is an honor to be able to work with THE Ian Veneracion and THE Mon Confiado. Such incredibly dedicated and talented veterans in the industry," Peralejo wrote in an Instagram post.

