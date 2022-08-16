John Arcilla (right) poses with his ‘Ang Probinsyano’ co-star and director Coco Martin (left) and ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak (middle) during a recent thanksgiving dinner of the iconic series. Facebook: John Arcilla

MANILA — After five years in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” where he became the final villain, John Arcilla is set to to star in a new teleserye, the acclaimed actor teased on Tuesday.

Arcilla mentioned the upcoming project in a Facebook post about a recent thanksgiving dinner of “Ang Probinsyano,” which concluded on August 12 after seven years on air.

The celebration gathered the cast and creative team of the series, including lead star and director Coco Martin, as well as ABS-CBN executives, such as president and CEO Carlo Katigbak and chief operating officer Cory Vidanes.

One selfie shows Arcilla with both Martin and Katigbak.

In the photos’ caption, Arcilla wrote: “Ang Probinsyano THANKSGIVING party with the Bosses. Thank you for the 7 years and God bless everyone! See you on my next Serye! Maraming maraming salamat po. HIPOLITO signing off. God bless us all!”

Arcilla did not mention further details of the series.

Arcilla, the first Filipino to win the coveted Volpi Cup for Best Actor in Venice, joined “Ang Probinsyano” as Renato Hipolito in 2017. Over five years, Renato evolve to become the mortal enemy of Martin’s Cardo Dalisay and the series’ big bad guy.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC