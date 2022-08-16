Joshua Garcia leads the cast of the film adaptation of ‘Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan.’ Black Sheep

MANILA — Two-and-a-half years after it was announced, the film adaptation of “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” is finally set for release in cinemas, according to its lead star Joshua Garcia.

On Tuesday, Garcia shared a photo of him in a recording studio to dub lines in the movie version of the mystery novel by Bob Ong.

“Soon in cinemas!” Garcia wrote in the Instagram Stories update, without giving a specific date.

Joshua Garcia in the recording studio for the dubbing of ‘Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan.’ Instagram: @garciajoshuae

Garcia was first introduced by co-producers Regal Entertainment and Black Sheep as the lead actor of “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” in February 2020.

Genre master Chito S. Roño (“Feng Shui,” “The Healing”) helmed the film.

Roño also happens to be Garcia’s director in the ongoing “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” series.

Released in 2010, Ong’s “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” follows the story of a student in Manila, Galo, through his journal entries.

Returning home to an island where he was raised by his grandmother, Susan, after learning she is ill, Galo is confronted by unsettling mysteries that make him question his sanity.

The upcoming release of “Ang Mga Kaibigan ni Mama Susan” follows major delays due primarily to the coronavirus pandemic. The film was announced as an entry in the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival, but was pulled out by Regal Entertainment.

