MANILA — While Cristina Gonzales currently remains part of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” the actress bid farewell to its production team on Sunday, prompting speculation as to how her character will exit from the well-loved series.

On Instagram, Gonzales shared photos of her with the stars of the ABS-CBN program, including Coco Martin, who is the creative head and also one of the directors of “Ang Probinsyano.”

She wrote, unedited: “Thank you direk @cocomartin_ph for the privilege and honor to work with you and the whole team of FPJsAng Probinsyano . I really enjoyed myself with you and the whole FPJAP family. Masasabi ko na talagang magaling ka direk!

“Thank you @dreamscapeph @deo_endrinal @abscbn it truly felt like family . Sa loob ng ilang buwan na taping bubble parang Marami akong natutunan at mami miss ko kayong lahat . At sa lahat ng bumubuo ng produksyon at MGA co actors , All the good fun and memories , food , jokes , workout etc . And so much more!”

Dreamscape Entertainment, headed by Deo Endrinal, is the production unit behind “Ang Probinsyano.”

“At sa MGA manunuod Salamat at patuloy ang supporta nyo sa FPJsAngProbinsyano sa MGA [exciting] at bago na MGA kwento at characters sa Susunod na mga araw,” Gonzales wrote.

Gonzales debuted in the long-running series in June, portraying Amalia Mante, alongside Christian Vasquez as her husband Fernando, and Aya Fernandez as her daughter Audrey. They are the family members of Jane de Leon’s Lia.

In the most recent week of “Ang Probinsyano,” the Mante family grieved the death of Audrey, who was killed by a crime syndicate led by the vengeful Enrique Vera (Simon Ibarra).

It remains to be seen how Gonzales will depart the series, but her Instagram followers commented they are hoping that Amalia, as well as the remainder of her family, will not have the same fate as Audrey’s.

De Leon is also due to exit “Ang Probinsyano,” as she is set to begin filming the highly anticipated “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series,” where she will portray the title character, ABS-CBN earlier announced.

In the photos she shared, Gonzales is also seen with Rosanna Roces and Joseph Marco, cast members who have yet to make their debut appearance in the show.

Roces and Marco are among the new set of cast members introduced early this month, along with Julia Montes, Martin’s rumored real-life partner and latest leading lady in “Ang Probinsyano.”

The upcoming season will also mark the program’s sixth year on air.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights across nine platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.