WATCH: Heart as Audrey Hepburn in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's'

Heart Evangelista has recreated the iconic scene from the classic film “Breakfast at Tiffany's” but added her own comical touch to it.

On Instagram, the actress shared a short clip of her also wearing a black dress as she stands in front of the famous jewelry store in New York City with “Moon River” playing in the background.

Just like Audrey Hepburn when she played Holly Golightly in the movie, Evangelista also wore gloves and sunglasses while holding her breakfast.

However, she took a sip of coffee not from a cup but straight from the coffee jar.

Evangelista’s clip was an instant hit among netizens that it has already been viewed over 900,000 times only one day since it was posted.

Since the pandemic began last year, Evangelista has been spreading good vibes online through her TikTok videos.