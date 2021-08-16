Gigi de Lana performs ‘Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita’ at the Benison Ball. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Over a month after her cover of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” went viral, Gigi de Lana finally got to perform the enduring OPM hit on stage, during the recent Benison Ball.

De Lana was one of the guest performers during the digital concert, which was originally streamed early this month as the post-finale celebration of the phenomenal series “He’s Into Her.”

The Benison Ball was made available for free on iWantTFC on August 11, and then on YouTube over the weekend, reaching more viewers and giving loyal fans a way to replay the event on demand.

Among the highlights of the two-hour show was de Lana’s first stage performance of “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita,” accompanied by the Gigi Vibes Band.

De Lana’s rendition of the Roselle Nava tune — which included several key changes as the result of her band’s prank — generated the so-called “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” challenge in late June, after her video amassed over 15 million views.

As in her viral performance, de Lana once again soared with her “birit” version of the popular song about unrequited love.

Watch de Lana’s number at the Benison Ball at 57:50 mark: