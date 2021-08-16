MANILA — Former couple Jennylyn Mercado and Patrick Garcia’s son, Alex Jazz, is “officially a teenager” as he turned 13 on Monday.

On Instagram, Mercado shared photos of the celebration, writing, “My Jazz is now officially a teenager! Pero he will remain my baby boy forever! Happy 13th, my Jazzy! I love you so much!”

Also seen in the photos are Mercado’s partner, actor Dennis Trillo, and the latter’s teenage son, Calix, from his past relationship with former actress Carlene Aguilar.

The four — Mercado and Trillo and their respective sons — posed together for photos during the party, painting a picture of a happy family.

Mercado and Garcia broke up in 2008, during the actress’ pregnancy with Jazz, but have since managed to become friends.

In fact, the two have spent numerous special occasions together with Jazz, as well as Garcia’s own family.

Garcia is married to Nikka Garcia, with whom he has four children.

