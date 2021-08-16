MANILA – Actor and singer James Reid dropped the official music video of “Hello” on Saturday, or two months since he released the single.

The music video was directed and edited by Gab Valenciano and was produced by Reid’s co-owned record label Careless Music.

“Having spent a lot of my time by myself during the quarantine, I’ve learned to dive into the depths of PERSONAL INTROSPECTION. It’s truly beautiful knowing and experiencing TRUE GROWTH — a growth that’s only birthed within,” Reid wrote in the caption of the video.

“Our minds are infinite in so many ways, and learning how to tap into that is ULTIMATE FREEDOM. I’ve learned how to translate that to my everyday actions and now I’m 100% always driven to achieve MY GOALS so that the universe can be a BETTER PLACE,” he added.

As of writing, the “Hello” music video already has close to 100,000 views and is currently one of the trending videos for music on YouTube.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Reid recently acknowledged that he was stepping back from acting to be hands-on in handling his music label because he wanted to have creative control.

In a conversation with The Juans in their most recent vlog, Reid said he wanted to make the music he likes.

For Reid, it’s very important that he gets his creative juices flowing because “that’s what makes us feel alive.”