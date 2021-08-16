Vice Ganda reenacts Karen Davila’s viral reaction to realizing she has the same birthday as Lyca Gairanod. YouTube: Karen Davila / ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Gano’n si Karen Davila kaya dapat gano’n din ang energy natin!”

This was Vice Ganda’s playful remark as he spoofed ABS-CBN News anchor Karen Davila’s viral interview, in the live episode of “It’s Showtime” on Monday.

Davila’s vlog featuring “The Voice Kids” winner Lyca Gairanod had gone viral earlier that morning, as viewers expressed amusement with their reactions to finding out they share the same birthday.

By noontime, the clip generated a flood of memes on social media, with netizens assigning scenarios to both Davila and Gairanod’s reactions.

Vice Ganda apparently caught wind of the meme during a commercial break of “It’s Showtime.”

“Eksaherada! Pinasaya mo ‘ko, @iamkarendavila!” he tweeted.

Returning on air for the “Madlang Pi-Poll” segment of the noontime program, Vice Ganda came equipped with new comedy material.

As he engaged in banter with his co-hosts and the celebrity contestants, he repeatedly spoofed Davila’s expression, exclaiming, “Oh my God!”

Vice Ganda even reenacted the journalist’s exchange with Gairanod, with his co-host Kim Chiu as the interviewee.

“Hindi tayo magka-birthday, huwag ka mag-alala!” Chiu quipped, laughing.

Watch the entire segment below: