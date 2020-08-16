'Voice Teens 2': Team Sarah's top 3 artists wow with 'Kung 'Di Rin Lang Ikaw'

MANILA - The top three artists of Sarah Geronimo's team charmed the coaches with their rendition of the hit song "Kung 'Di Rin Lang Ikaw" during the finals night of "The Voice Teens 2" Sunday.

Geronimo joined her artists Jaylloyd Garche, Kendra Aguirre and Andre Parker in their performance.

The episode, including the performance, was prerecorded, due still to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. It was shot from the homes of the finalists and their coaches, with the help of the show's staff.

This is the first time "The Voice" held a virtual finale.

How the ultimate finalists per team will be determined through a points system.

The scores given by their own coach will amount to 50 percent of their final score, with the other 50 percent being an average of the scores each of them got from the other remaining coaches.