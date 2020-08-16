'Voice Teens 2': apl.de.ap joins Calvin, Yang-Yang, Isang in finals performance

MANILA - Apl.de.ap joined his artists Calvin Candelaria, Yang-Yang Aloya and Isang Manlapaz in their finale performance on "The Voice Teens 2".

All three artists gave their all in their performance of KZ Tandingan's "Labo", as seen in their performance Sunday.

The episode, including the performance, was prerecorded, due still to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. It was shot from the homes of the finalists and their coaches, with the help of the show's staff.

This is the first time "The Voice" held a virtual finale.

The ultimate finalists per team will be determined through a points system.

The scores given by their own coach will amount to 50 percent of their final score, with the other 50 percent being an average of the scores each of them got from the other remaining coaches.