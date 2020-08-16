Ryza Cenon thanks boyfriend for being with her during pregnancy

MANILA – Ryza Cenon paid tribute to her boyfriend, cinematographer Miguel Cruz, for all the things he does for her during her pregnancy, especially in these trying times.

“Flexing” Cruz on her social media page, Cenon enumerated the things she loves about him especially now that she is pregnant with their baby.

“Dada thank you for everything. Sa mahabang pasensya sa mood ko. At sa support mo sakin and lalo na sa love na binibigay mo samin ni baby boy,” she said.

“We’re lucky to have you. Super responsible mo sa lahat, kahit napaka busy mo sa work lagi kang andyan para samin. Thank you so much. We love you dada,” she added.

It was in July when Cenon shocked her followers with the news that she is pregnant.

In an interview with entertainment site PikaPika.ph, Cenon said that she was already five months pregnant and is expected to give birth in November.