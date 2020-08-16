Regine Velasquez reveals who her idol was when she was still growing up

MANILA – A lot of people, even celebrities, idolize Regine Velasquez for her craft, but a fact about the veteran singer which some may not know yet is that she was also a fan girl growing up.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” on Sunday, Velasquez revealed that she has been a huge fan of Sharon Cuneta since she was little.

“Madami [akong iniidolo bata ako] pero yung talagang idol na idol ko, si Sharon Cuneta. Sharonian kasi talaga ako. At si Kuh Ledesma. Pero si Sharon yung talagang hanggang ngayon, nasa-starstruck ako sa kanya. Ganun ko siya talaga kagusto, ka-iniidolo,” she said.

Velasquez said she looks up to Cuneta not just as a singer but also as an actress.

“Yung mga pelikula niya kasi noon araw, relate na relate ako. Feeling ko ako yun eh. I have seen most of her movies sa cinema ha. Nag-iipon talaga kami para makapanood ng Sharon Cuneta movie,” she shared.

Knowing how it feels to be inspired by someone, Velasquez said she feels happy and proud that she gets to do that too to those people who look up to her.

“I feel happy and I feel very proud. I don’t know what I did right that these people are wanting to imitate me or even idolize me. Hindi ako sure kung ano ang ginawa ko kasi parang sa akin, gift ito ni Lord. Binigyan ako ng pagkakataon to make our lives better para sa family ko so ginamit ko,” she said.

When asked what she wants other people to idolize her for, Velasquez said: “Yung totoo, I don’t really want for them to idolize me because dapat isa lang ang idol natin sa buhay natin and that’s God.”

“If there’s a word na sigurong pwedeng gamitin, to look up siguro or to inspire, mas gusto ko yung nakaka-inspire ako ng mga tao,” she added.