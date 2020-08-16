Moira dela Torre gives away her first electric guitar for a cause

MANILA – Moira dela Torre is giving away her very first electric guitar and a bag of art supplies which she got from one of her previous travels.

On Instagram, dela Torre said she is doing this after she found herself “at a crossroad of feeling like I haven't been able to give as much as I would want to and feeling anxiety rise from within me” at the height of everything that has been happening this year.

The singer said using the electric guitar and the art supplies helped hone her creativity and calm her anxieties, and she is hoping they may do the same for whoever would be the new owners.

“All proceeds will go to Silungan Ng Pag-asa -- a non profit organization who gives such amazing children in need of medical care at home while in treatment,” she said.

“Joy is shared to me, I experience not just joy but healing in the process, I get to share my joy with others and in return, have found creative ways to be able to help others more,” she added.

Furthermore, dela Torre said she will list her other pre-loved items that she will give away and in return, she will use whatever money she will raise from it to further help those in need.