Martin Nievera, Morissette go on trip down memory lane in 'ASAP' duets

Martin Nievera and Morissette Amon teamed up on “ASAP Natin ‘To” for a series of duets.

Live from the ABS-CBN studio on Sunday, the two went on a trip down memory lane as they performed “Betcha by Golly Wow,” “You Make Me Feel Brand New” and “Stop in the Name of Love” among others.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 2, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.