James Reid, Curtismith join EXO's Baekhyun, Winner's Mino in virtual music fest

MANILA - Filipino artists James Reid and Curtismith will be joining Korean pop stars Baekhyun of EXO and Mino of Winner in the "Overpass" virtual music festival in September.

Also performing are Malaysian artist Yuna, Thai singer Phum Viphurit, Korean rapper Gray, British singer-songwriter Joy Crookes and Los Angeles-based performing artist SOSUPERSAM.

The virtual music festival will be held on Sept. 26 at 11 p.m. KST/7 a.m. PST.

Tickets are available at overpassmusic.com. A portion of its proceeds will be donated to non-profit organizations "to bring into light current and urgent global issues."