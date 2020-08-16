Gary V, Zsa Zsa Padilla treat 'ASAP' viewers with concert-like experience

Gary Valenciano and Zsa Zsa Padilla treated the television and online viewers of “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday with a concert-like experience.

For their duets, the two sang a series of classic love songs such as “Baby, It's Cold Outside,” “I've Got You Under My Skin,” “Cheek to Cheek” and “L.O.V.E.”

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 2, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.