Zsa Zsa Padilla set to release new music

MANILA -- Eight years since the release of her last album, veteran singer and actress Zsa Zsa Padilla is set to make her comeback.

Based on her social media updates, Padilla has started to recording new material under Star Music.

"Was super happy with my second recording session with @jonathanmanalo!!! Can’t wait for all of you to hear my new songs," Padilla wrote in one of her posts.

In an Instagram post last month, Padilla expressed her gratitude for the chance to record once again.

"I’m so excited to let you all know that I’m back in the recording studio!!! So excited to let you all hear the OPM songs that we’re working on. Thank you very much to my producer, @jonathanmanalo You’re awesome!!! Thank you for this amazing opportunity to record again, @starmusicph," Padilla said.

Padilla released her last album "Beginnings" back in 2015.

As a singer, Padilla is known for her hits like "Hiram," "Mambobola," and "Ikaw Lamang."

In an interview on "Maganang Buhay" last May, Padilla also said she hopes to return to the concert scene.