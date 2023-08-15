Young Critics Circle picks '12 Weeks' as best film

'12 Weeks.' Handout photo.

MANILA -- The Cinemalaya film "12 Weeks" won Best Film at the Young Critics Circle Film Desk’s 33rd Annual Circle Citations.

According to the group's website, "12 Weeks" also won Best Screenplay, while lead star Max Eigenmann bagged Best Performance for her "finely-shaded portrayal of Alice, a woman navigating prickly relationships while contemplating an unplanned pregnancy."

"Leonor Will Never Die" took home Best Cinematography and Visual Design and Best Editing, while "Bula Sa Langit" bagged Best Sound and Aural Orchestration.

"Bula Sa Langit," "Leonor Will Never Die," and "12 Weeks" also received the Best First Feature Award.

Here is the list of winners:

BEST FILM

Winner: "12 Weeks," directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina

Nominees:

"Batsoy," directed by Ronald Espinosa Batallones

"Leonor Will Never Die," directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar

"Topografia," directed by Gutierrez Mangsakan II

BEST PERFORMANCE

Winner: Max Eigenmann, "12 Weeks"

Nominees:

Gio Gahol & Kate Alejandrino (duo), "Bula sa Langit"

Rose Van Ginkel, "Kitty K7"

Ronnie Lazaro, "Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon"

Felix Roco & Jess Mendoza (duo), "Topografia"

Sean Ethan Sotto, "Batsoy"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Winner: "12 Weeks," Anna Isabelle Matutina

Nominees:

"Batsoy," Ronald Espinosa Batallones

"Bula sa Langit," Andrian Legaspi

"Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon," Lav Diaz

"Topografia," Gutierrez Mangansakan II

BEST EDITING

Winner: "Leonor Will Never Die," Lawrence S. Ang

Nominee:

"12 Weeks," Michael Lacanilao & Anna Isabelle Matutina

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY AND VISUAL DESIGN

Winner: "Leonor Will Never Die," Cinematography: Carlos Mauricio; Production Design: Eero Yves S. Francisco

Nominees:

"Batsoy," Cinematography: Jun Albert Morden; Production Design: Kyle Fermindoza

"Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon," Cinematography: Larry Manda; Production Design: Lav Diaz

"Topografia," Cinematography: Mcrobert Nacario; Production Design: Perry Dizon & Paramata Endawan

BEST SOUND AND AURAL ORCHESTRATION

Winner: "Bula sa Langit," Music and Sound Design: Pepe Manikan

Nominees:

"Kitty K7," Music: Emerzon Texon; Sound Design: Lamberto Casas Jr.

"Leonor Will Never Die," Alyana Cabral & Pan De Coco; Sound: Corinne De San Jose

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Winners:

"12 Weeks," directed by Anna Isabelle Matutina

"Bula sa Langit," directed by Sheenly Gener

"Leonor Will Never Die," directed by Martika Ramirez Escobar

The awarding ceremony will take place in October, the group said.

RELATED VIDEO: