What Eminem, Dr. Dre told Ez Mil

MANILA – Less than a month since inking a deal with Eminem's Shady Records, Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records, Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil is cherishing the moments working with music icons.

His career is on a roll as he dropped early this month his brand new single "Realest" which features American rap superstar Eminem.

During his interview on BBC Radio London The Scene with Raffaella Coleman and Kim Davis, Ez shared about his experience collaborating with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

According to him, he was caught by surprise when they told him that Eminem was joining him with his latest track.

“I snapped on the second verse like that because that's when I got the information. On the first one, it was just to kind of build it up. And then on the second one, I knew I was going to do something. I was even thinking of doing some more like singing. But I really wanted to rap but then when the information came along that it's Em and Dre, I was like, ‘Hell yeah! I'm gonna rap,’” he said.

Now that he is communicating with his music idols, Ez Mil said the two stars reminded him to always be himself in producing tracks.

“Be yourself. That's definitely a takeaway I can say, for now. That's what they've said,” he said.

“I worked for it. I'm glad to be here. At the end of the day, I'm really glad to be here and glad to have been put on here by Em and Dre.”

Several days ago, Ez Miller also released “DU4LI7Y:REDUX”, another spin-off of his 2022 album.

Ez Mil said he focused more on his rapping in the newest album compared to the one he released last year.

“For the fans, it’s the other chapter of the first side of ‘Duality.’ Because the ‘Duality’ in this first release, it had more of the other songs from before that I was more singing. This one is a refocus on the rapping,” he added.

The Filipino-American rap sensation joins an exclusive group of artists, including 50 Cent, who signed directly to all three labels.

According to an article on the official Shady Records website, it was Eminem who came across Ez Mil's music online and subsequently introduced him to Dr. Dre.

Born in Olongapo, EZ Mil now resides in Las Vegas, Nevada with his family.

