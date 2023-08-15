WATCH: Highlights from Lovely Abella's maternity shoot

MANILA -- Actress Lovely Abella, who is pregnant with her first child with husband Benj Manalo, turned to social media to share a highlights video showing from her maternity shoot.

In the caption of her post, Abella thanked all those who helped her in mounting the shoot.





"Thank you so much sa napakaganda kong shoot na 'to yesterday, 'di ko na sana itutuloy dahil medyo nahihirapan na din ako, pero dahil na-push ako ng daughter @crishakaye_ at husband @benj ko super natuwa ako sa outcome. Praise God for giving me strength na magawa lahat ng layout. Super thank you sa lahat ng nakasama ko yesterday at tumulong sa' kin para mapaganda ako," Abella wrote.

Before getting married in January 2021, Abella and Manalo each had a child from their previous relationships -- Crisha and Nathan, respectively.

Related video: