Filipino powerhouse singers Yeng Constantino, Kyla and KZ Tandingan have nothing but praise for the abundance of new talents in today's Philippine music scene.

The three were recently in Vancouver as part of their stop for their Vocal Champs concert.

Constantino, known in the Philippines as "Pop Rock Royalty," said she is amazed at how young singers can single-handedly write, compose, and produce new music, even from the comfort of their bedrooms.

"They way they write the lyrics, it's really poetic and deep," she said in Filipino. Me and my husband like listening to OPM Top Hits when we're in the car. Sometimes we have to pause when we hear a good line, and we wonder how they came up with it."

"Queen of R&B" Kyla said they are inspired by the songs released by the new artists. But she believes that in a way, the young musicians also learned from their example.

"It's such a nice thing, we're learning from each other and we're also inspired by them," she said in Filipino. "When you combine those two, their work ethics, it seems nice, you come up with something nice, inspiring and magical."

The Filipino superstars are confident in their track record and said that they don't feel any rivalry towards the new crop of entertainers.

KZ Tandingan, known as "Asia’s Soul Supreme," believes that Filipino musicians all have the same goal of taking OPM to the next level.

"If another artist succeeds in carrying the OPM flag all over the world, it's like, when the tide rises, it lifts all boats," she said. "So more than being threatened, why don’t we just ride the same tide?"

The singers were warmly welcomed by the audience during the Vancouver leg of the U.S. and Canada tour of the Vocal Champs concert.

Constantino said that they love their song line-up from the show so much that they would like to release their favorite tracks so other fans can enjoy the songs.