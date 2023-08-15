Home  >  Entertainment

Taecyeon's Manila fan meeting: Seat map, ticket prices

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 15 2023 06:27 PM | Updated as of Aug 15 2023 06:31 PM

Ok Taecyeon. Photo: Instagram/@taecyeonokay
Ok Taecyeon. Photo: Instagram/@taecyeonokay

The seat map and ticket prices for South Korean singer-actor Ok Taecyeon's upcoming fan meeting in the Philippines have been released on Tuesday.

The event is set to take place at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 23.

On its social media accounts, promoter PULP Live World bared the following ticket prices:

  • VVIP - P10,500
  • VIP - P8,000
  • Loge - P7,500
  • Balcony A - P4,500
  • Balcony B - P3,500

Tickets will go on sale starting August 20 through TicketNet's outlets and website, PULP said.

Taecyeon rose to fame as a member of the K-pop boy group 2PM, known for songs such as "Again & Again," "Heartbeat" and "My House."

He has also starred in several K-dramas, including "Dream High," "Vincenzo" and most recently "Heartbeat."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

Read More:  K-content   K-pop   Korean celebrities   Ok Taecyeon   2PM   PULP Live World   fan meeting  