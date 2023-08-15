Ok Taecyeon. Photo: Instagram/@taecyeonokay

The seat map and ticket prices for South Korean singer-actor Ok Taecyeon's upcoming fan meeting in the Philippines have been released on Tuesday.

The event is set to take place at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 23.

OKtizen, where you at? 👀 You can now look at the #OKTAECYEONinMNL2023 seat plan and fan packages and choose your desired tickets! Are your hearts ready for an unforgettable experience? Because we certainly can't contain our excitement! ❤️



Ticket sales will begin on August 20,… pic.twitter.com/XiN0Y1kus2 — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) August 15, 2023

On its social media accounts, promoter PULP Live World bared the following ticket prices:

VVIP - P10,500

VIP - P8,000

Loge - P7,500

Balcony A - P4,500

Balcony B - P3,500

Tickets will go on sale starting August 20 through TicketNet's outlets and website, PULP said.

Taecyeon rose to fame as a member of the K-pop boy group 2PM, known for songs such as "Again & Again," "Heartbeat" and "My House."

He has also starred in several K-dramas, including "Dream High," "Vincenzo" and most recently "Heartbeat."

