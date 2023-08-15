Handout photos

MANILA – Filipino rock band Pedicab is ready to surprise their OG fans with a limited-edition vinyl of their debut album, which was released back in 2005.

Pedicad announced that it will be officially launching the “Tugish Takish” limited edition pink vinyl on Friday, August 18, at the Good Vibrations Records in Cubao Expo in Quezon City.

To mark the event, the band is also gearing up for a party, album singing and live performances alongside Taken by Cars, Jetcoaster, Dayglo, Vinylboy1994, Ruffdemo and Amadeus, vinyl DJ sets, and other special guests.

Aside from the pink vinyl, fans can also secure a 20" x 25" limited "Tugish Takish" poster designed by Teammanila at the vinyl launch for only P950. However, it's only limited to 30 pieces.

Originally released in 2005, “Tugish Takish” introduced Pinoy rock fans to what the band coined as “dance-punk,” influenced by their late ‘70s/early-‘80s post-punk favorites but updated for the ‘00s with modern beats and smart, quirky lyrics.

The album includes songs such as "Dizzy Boy", "Dito Tayo Sa Dilim", "Konti Na Lang" and "Bleached Streaks."

Recorded in just three days, the album captured Pedicab’s raw and urgent early sound and is now a classic among local music aficionados.

With the CD and cassette being long out of print, fans of all ages can now own the record on vinyl.

Produced by Pedicab with Buddy Zabala, remastered for vinyl by Shinji Tanaka, and pressed on baby pink vinyl with original album art by Inksurge, the Pedicab's limited edition pink vinyl is already sold out in less than a week after its pre-order announcement.