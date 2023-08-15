Promotional poster for 'The Worst of Evil.' Photo courtesy of Disney+

MANILA — Disney's streaming service has revealed the premiere date for a South Korean crime drama starring popular actors Ji Chang-wook and Wi Ha-jun.

In a press release, Disney+ said the series titled "The Worst of Evil" is set to drop exclusively on its platform on September 27.

The series follows an undercover police officer who infiltrates a gang responsible for spreading a new illegal drug in the city.

"In 1990s Seoul, a former DJ seized control of a gang and began pushing a popular new drug nicknamed 'Gangnam Crystal' in the city's nightclubs. With little known about its source, a rural officer is recruited into an undercover police unit and is tasked with infiltrating the gang to bring it down from the inside," Disney+ said of the plot in its press release.

"Forced to keep his new assignment a secret from everyone, officer Park Jun-mo is stunned to discover his wife and fellow officer Yu Eui-jeong [have] volunteered for the same assignment, and that she has a mysterious past with the city’s new drug lord," it added.

Ji plays officer Park Jun-mo, while Wi takes on the role of DJ-turned-gang leader Jung Gi-cheul. Meanwhile, actress Lim Se-mi, who starred in dramas such as "My Secret Terrius" and "True Beauty," plays officer Eui-jeong.

"The Worst of Evil" is a 12-episode series with three episodes dropping for both the premiere and finale, while two episodes will be released each week in between, according to Disney+.

