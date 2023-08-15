Jose Mari Chan, The CompanY to hold Canada concert tour

MANILA -- Christmas comes early for Filipinos in Canada as OPM icon Jose Mari Chan and the country's premier vocal group The CompanY are set to stage a series of Christmas-themed concerts in November.

On social media, Moy Ortiz of The CompanY announced that their show "Christmas In Our Hearts: Ilang Tulog Pa Ba? Pasko Na!" will be held on November 10 in Vancouver, November 11 in Edmonton, November 12 in Calgary, November 17 in Winnipeg, and November 19 in Toronto.

"Most of us have had a tough year. We all deserve Christmas good vibes. See you soon Canada," the post read.

Last year, Chan and The CompanY staged "Christmas In Our Hearts: Jose Mari Chan in Perfect CompanY" at the Newport World Resorts.

"Christmas In Our Hearts" is one of the biggest hits of Chan. In a previous ABS-CBN interview, he expressed his gratitude for their love for the Christmas tune, no matter their religious beliefs, more than 30 years since it was first released.

Chan's other holiday classics are "Going Home To Christmas" and A Perfect Christmas."

Meanwhile, the acapella pop group The CompanY, composed of Ortiz, Annie Quintos, OJ Mariano, and Sweet Plantado, is known for their hits like "Everlasting Love," "Muntik Na Kitang Minahal," and "Now That I Have You."

