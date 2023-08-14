'Dirty Linen' reaches new viewership record as truck hits Ador

Revenge drama series “Dirty Linen” reached a new viewership record as Ador (Epy Quizon) got hit by a truck in the latest episode aired last August 14, 2023. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Revenge drama series “Dirty Linen” reached a new viewership record as Ador (Epy Quizon) got hit by a truck in the latest episode aired Monday.

As the show winds down in its last two weeks, Ador managed to escape #TeamResbak as they attempt to extract secrets from him.

He was chased by Olan (Joel Torre) and they brawled in the middle of the forest.

Ador ran for his life but he was hit by a truck when he reached the road.

Olan decided to call Feliz (Angel Aquino), stressing that what happened was an accident.

The episode breached 166,000 concurrent viewers, or those watching at the same time on Kapamilya Online Live, according to the latest tally of Dreamscape Entertainment.

“Dirty Linen" airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

