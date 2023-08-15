Andrea Torres is the latest Kapuso to visit ‘Showtime’

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – More than a month since “It’s Showtime” started airing on GMA-owned GTV Channel, the noontime show has welcomed several Kapuso artists already.

On Tuesday, actress Andrea Torres became the latest star from GMA to grace the “Showtime” stage as she opened the show with a sultry performance.

Torres channeled Jennifer Lopez as she danced to the tune of “Papi” to kick off the episode.

After screaming the iconic line “What’s up, madlang people!” the actress also echoed what the other Kapuso stars have said: “Ang sarap sa feeling.”

“Ang sarap. Parang nailabas ko lahat ng energy ko dun. Thank you. Napaka-warm ng welcome. Nakakatuwa makabalik dito,” said Torres, who already visited the show many years ago.

She also performed the hit dance craze “Mini Miss U” before joining the “Showtime” hosts in the segment “Rampanalo.”

Aside from Torres, GMA stars Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz, Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Jasmine Curtis and Ken Chan have all visited the ABS-CBN noontime show.

Meanwhile, real-life couple Charlie Dizon and Carlo Aquino also joined the fun in the program as they promoted their film “Third World Romance.”

Last month, the award-winning actress confirmed long-standing rumors romantically linking her with Aquino.

