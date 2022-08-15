Why Jace Roque took 2 years to record new song 'Trust'

MANILA -- P-pop soloist Jace Roque has released a new single titled "Trust."

The track was released over the weekend on all digital streaming platforms. Its official audio video was also uploaded on the official YouTube page of Roque.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Roque said "Trust" is one of the tracks of his mini-album "Inferno." He wrote it after he found out that he was being cheated on.

"Ito talaga 'yung so far ang pinaka-personal song ko 'cause this is based on past experience about cheating na nagkaroon po ng third party 'yung relationship. First time ko na experience 'yung third party 'yung cheating and hindi ko alam kung paano ako magko-cope. Natulog ako umiiyak, gumising ako umiiyak pa rin ako. 'Yun ang naging coping mechanism ko, that I was able to write this," said Roque, who said his past relationship was someone from the music industry.

Roque said it took him less than an hour to write the song but the whole process of recording the song took him two years.

"Kasi hindi ko siya kayang hawakan for that long. During the recording stop and go ako because nagbi-breakdown ako while singing. So it took me two years kasi alam ko kapag na release ko siya kailangang pag-usapan. At least nandito na ako sa point ng buhay ko na hindi na ako affected," he added.

Roque said he intentionally made the new single danceable to uplift the spirits of listeners despite the painful story behind the song.

"With me, with tackling my emotions lagi siyang may duality na mabigat ang lyrics pero offbeat and danceable 'yung production," he said.

"Aside from my signature sound which is pop-EDM, nag-inject ako ng '80s synth, which is isa sa influences ko... 'Yun ang feeling ko na sakto for my lyrics, kasi parang naging natural na lang 'yung pag-inject nung sound sa music ko," he added.

Roque also shared his song aims to remind people not to force themselves to stay in a toxic relationship.

"Huwag mong sagarin ang sarili mo. Kasi 'yung nangyari sa akin, na-prove na niloloko ako, binigyan ko ng maraming chance hanggang sagad na sagad ako. Kapag may taong kapag alam nila na mahal mo sila, kaya mong patawarin paulit-ulit, so sasasagarin nila ang capacity mo to forgive. So 'wag na nila paabutin doon. Kapag nakita na nila ang red flags, tumakbo na sila," he said.

Prior to releasing “Trust,” Roque released his other self-penned singles "Di Para Sayo" and "Be Someone," which are also part of "Inferno," which will be released in December.

As an actor, Roque appeared in various ABS-CBN shows such as “And I Love You So,” “Inday Bote” and “Ningning.”

He also played supporting roles in the movies “Across the Crescent Moon” and “Tatay Kong Sexy,” which starred Matteo Guidicelli and Jinggoy Estrada, respectively.

After the success of his single "Forever" in 2020, Roque took a break to address his mental health problem.

Right now, Roque is happy to be back on track as a musician.

