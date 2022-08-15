LOOK: 'Darna' cast in Taguig mall tour before premiere

MANILA — The cast of the upcoming teleserye reboot of 'Darna' went on a mall tour ahead of the show's premiere episode.

Over the weekend, the cast went to Vista Mall and Market, Market to meet their fans.

Present at the event were Jane de Leon, Zaijian Jaranilla, Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador, and Rio Locsin, among others.

De Leon will play the titular role along with Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda's mother Leonor, Salvador as Valentina, Jaranilla as Darna's sidekick Ding, and Garcia as a cop named Brian.

"Mars Ravelo's Darna" is set to premiere on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and iWantTFC.

