Photo from ABS-CBN PR Facebook page.

MANILA — A new face will be replacing Alex Diaz in the upcoming boys' love (BL) dating game show "Hello Stranger," Blacksheep revealed Monday.

In a statement, it was revealed that Karl Bautista, an architect, will be the new lead of the show.

"Honestly, hindi ko inexpect. Hindi naman ako artista pa talaga pero I sent auditions here and there. I rarely get a call back. Sabi ko na lang, 'I will try to audition because Mela (Habijan) is a good friend.' Now that I'm here, iba na pala ang feeling pero exciting," Bautista said.

Blacksheep creative head Kookai Labayen and creative supervisor Daniel Saniana said they chose Bautista for his charm.

"We started with go-sees so we met Karl through Zoom. Pero when we talked to him parang may certain charm talaga na 'yung hinahanap namin sa isang searcher," Saniana said.

Labayen added: "Hindi ko ma-explain pero sobrang akong na-charm. Hindi siya nagta-try too hard. He is just being himself as in siguro may nakita ako kay Karl. Noong ipinakikilala niya 'yung sarili niya, he said he is adventurous. Parang ako, 'This guy is interesting na makita kung paano niya ite-take tong adventure na ito.' Kasi di ba kahit marami ng nasubukan na adventures ni Karl, 'yung dating iba naman."

Bautista will be joining Miss Trans Global 2020 Mela Habijan who will serve as the host of the show.

The architect said he is not expecting too much from his suitors.

"I feel like everybody is interesting in their own way. Even if people say you are weird, I think that makes you interesting. Kahit papaano iba naman ang gusto mo sa buhay. I think if you have a passion, it will interest the spark in me kasi I'm very curious about a lot of things," Bautista said.

"If they can keep up with the conversation and make me more interested in their lives. Humor is always a plus for the spark," he added.

"Hello, Searcher" is inspired by the hit BL title "Hello, Stranger," which spanned a successful digital series and a movie starring Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara.

