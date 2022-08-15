JM de Guzman, Alessandra de Rossi to star in new project

MANILA -- Actor JM de Guzman and Alessandra de Rossi turned to social media to announce that they will be working together in a new project.

De Guzman shared the news as he posted a photo of him with De Rossi and director Manny Palo.

He simply captioned the post with a clapper board emoji.

For her part, De Rossi uploaded a photo of the three scripts for their upcoming project.





"Wala na! Na-post na! Walang atrasan!" De Rossi wrote on her Instagram page, tagging De Guzman.

This is not the first time they are starring in a project together. In 2019, De Guzman and De Rossi starred in the movie "Lucid."

RELATED VIDEOS:

Watch more News on iWantTFC