MANILA – John Prats has opened up about how he really felt after his onscreen partnership with former girlfriend Heart Evangelista was broken up.

Speaking with Bianca Gonzalez for her “Trust the Process” vlog series, Prats looked back at his early years in show business.

“Nung nag-start yung ‘G-Mik,’ doon ko na naramdaman 'yung fame,” he said of the ABS-CBN youth-oriented show which also starred Evangelista, his sister Camille Prats, his best friend Angelica Panganiban, Carlo Aquino, Stefano Mori and Miko Samson.

“Ang swerte ko na naabutan ko nung artista ako na walang cellphone, walang social media. Because 'yung difference nung noon at ngayon, mas sabik 'yung fans,” he added.

It was during that time that his love team with Evangelista was conceived, which also translated into a real-life romance. Although he experienced one of his career highs at that time, Prats thought his career went downhill after that.

“Dumating 'yung John and Heart era. Ibang level naman sa buhay ko kasi natapos ako sa banda at pagsasayaw. After that era, 'yun na 'yung time na sobrang I felt na bumagsak 'yung career ko,” he said.

“Nung naghiwalay kami ni Heart, ang show ko na lang nung time na 'yun is ‘ASAP’ and ‘ASAP Fanatic.’ 'Yun lang 'yung show ko before. Sobrang liit na ng [talent fee] ko, once a week lang ako nakikita and nagtratrabaho,” he added.

The fact that Evangelista had a soaring career after their team up also frustrated him.

“Kasi nakikita mo 'yung dating love team mo na ang ganda ng career. Tapos ikaw feeling mo walang plano sa 'yo. Anong gagawin ko to reinvent myself?”

Prats said that pushed him to go back to doing what he loves the most which is dancing, which paved the way for his second chance in showbiz.

“After 'PBB,' doon ako nagkaroon ng second chance sa career ko. Kinuha na ako sa ‘Bituing Walang Ningning,’ nagkaroon ako ng ‘Manay Po’ na movie. Nagsunod-sunod ulit 'yung projects ko hanggang ‘Banana Sundae,’” he said.

“Feeling ko blessed ako kasi hindi ako nawala. Until nagkaroon ako ng family. Na-realize namin ni Liv (Isabel Oli) na hindi naman enough 'yung twice a week taping para mabigay mo 'yung needs ng family mo,” he added.

He was about to transfer networks but ABS-CBN executive Cory Vidanes discouraged him from doing so. After that, he was given a role on “Ang Probinsyano” which was on air for seven years.

Through it all, Prats learned the most important lesson in his life and that is to trust God.

“Sobra 'yung journey. Natutunan ko sa buhay na you just have to trust God. Just do your best. Hindi mo alam minsan kung saan ka nile-lead. Akala mo dito, pero hindi diyan.”

