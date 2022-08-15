Vhong Navarro, Anne Curtis, and Jhong Hilario assist Jane de Leon after the latter’s fall during the Monday episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — “Tulungan lang tayong mga superhero.”

This was Vhong Navarro’s response to Jane de Leon on Monday, as the “Darna” actress thanked him, Anne Curtis, and Jhong Hilario for quickly helping her up after she fell during the live episode of “It’s Showtime.”

De Leon joined the noontime show mainstays in the opening game “Vest in Spelling,” which requires the players to line up to form words using the letters they are wearing under time pressure.

Rushing in place to help complete the word “peso,” de Leon, who was wearing high heels, tripped and fell on the ground. Nearest to her were Navarro, Curtis, and Hilario, who caught her and assisted her to get back up. Curtis was also seen holding in place de Leon’s skirt as the latter stood up.

De Leon assured the hosts and the staff that she was unharmed, after they offered to have her checked by medics, and went on with the game. (See the 12:40 mark of the video below.)

She was later seen as one of the guest judges of “Miss Q&A.” Taking her turn to comment on the contestants, de Leon first expressed gratitude to Navarro, Curtis, and Hilario, who happened to also be on stage as co-hosts of the pageant segment.

“Gusto ko magpasalamat sa inyong tatlo [sa pagtulong] noong natumba ako,” de Leon said. “Naalala ko, si Kuya Vhong si Lastikman, si Ate Anne si Dyesebel. Siyempre si Alakdan nandito rin.”

De Leon was referring to the comics characters of Navarro and Curtis in their respective series, “Lastikman” in 2007 and “Dyesebel” in 2014. She now joins the two seasoned actors as a lead star of an ABS-CBN adaptation of a Mars Ravelo character.

Alakdan, meanwhile, was Hilario’s action-star portrayal in the recently concluded “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which also included de Leon as a former guest star.

“Wala ‘yun, Jane. Tulungan lang tayong mga superhero,” Navarro told de Leon.

“Ang importante, Jane, okay ka!” Hilario added.

De Leon proceeded to invite viewers to tune in the Monday night premiere “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” also stars Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

