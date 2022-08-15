'Darna' star Jane de Leon has no time for love

MANILA -- "Darna" lead star Jane de Leon has no time for love as she is currently busy with work.

But she also stressed that she is not closing her doors when it comes to love.

"Naku wala na po akong time sa love life. Wala na nga po akong time sa mga pusa ko eh," De Leon said in Star Magic's Inside News.

"Pero if my darating, why not? I am really open naman sa ganyan, if may magpaparamdam. Basta hindi lang po talaga makakaapekto sa sarili ko at sa trabaho ko. Iba kasi talaga ako magmahal."

De Leon said that if ever, she wants someone who can also help her to become a better person.

"Hindi ko naman ibinibigay 100% kasi if may darating na tao gusto ko rin po makakatulong din para sa akin, para mag-grow din ako as a person," De Leon said.

De Leon expressed her excitement over the upcoming superhero series which will premiere Monday, August 15, after "TV Patrol."

Asked if all her sacrifices were worth it, De Leon replied: "Sobrang worth it po talaga. I've been through a lot po para lang po sa project na ito. May mga clips na napapanood po ako sa Darna, natatanggal po ang pagod ko... lalo na kapag naging successful ito. Sana mapanood po ng tao 'yon kasi marami kaming ipapakita sa inyong lahat, lalo na ang fight scenes, 'yung mga bagong character."

"Sobrang excited po ako na ipakita sa inyo lahat nang pinaghirapan ng JRB Production, ang Team Darna, mapa-artista, staff, production. Marami po kaming ishi-share sa inyo na bagong istorya, bagong costumes, bagong stunts and, of course, effects. But kami siyempre kami ay ibinibigay lang namin ang best namin sa inyo," she added.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is set to premiere on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, TV5, Jeepney TV, A2Z, and iWantTFC.

