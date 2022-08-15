Britney Spears confirms comeback with Elton John

File photos.

American pop star Britney Spears has confirmed that she is set to return to the music scene with a collaboration with Elton John.

In a comment, Spears thanked a fan for a cover art of the song as she looks forward to share new music again soon.

"I appreciate this and all of your support it means so much to me !!! I can't wait for you all to hear what we've been working on," she added.

Spears, who first came to public attention as a child in 1992, released four studio albums under the conservatorship, most recently 2016's "Glory."

She also was among the singers to stage wildly lucrative Las Vegas residencies in recent years. Her four-year "Britney: Pieces of Me" run grossed a reported $138 million.

But in January 2019, she abruptly canceled her planned return to Las Vegas, going on indefinite professional hiatus.

The multi-award-winning John is one of Britain's most bankable stars, whose showmanship and musicality have left their mark on the performing arts.

Since he first emerged in 1962, the singer has been responsible for some of the most recognizable tunes in pop, including "Rocket Man," "Your Song" and "I'm Still Standing."

—with reports from Agence France-Presse