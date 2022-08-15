Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban. Screengrab from Prats' YouTube vlog

MANILA - Camille Prats and Angelica Panganiban practically grew up together in show business, having co-starred in several movies and TV projects as child and teen stars.

Now that they are older, the two took a trip down memory lane and fondly recalled the times they worked on '90s classic movies "Sarah... Ang Munting Prinsesa" and “Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa.”

According to Panganiban, she was not really supposed to play Becky in "Sarah... Ang Munting Prinsesa" and that alone already made the movie remarkable for her.

“Naalala ko bumaba sa stairs noon 'yung assistant director tapos nagtanong siya kung sino ang may alam ng mga lines ni Becky. Nagtaas naman ako ng kamay. Inakyat na nila ako ng attic kung nasaan ka, tapos 'yung scene noon may sakit ka kunyari. ‘Inaapoy po ng lagnat si Sarah, Miss Minchin. Huwag niyo po siya pagtrabahuhin.’ Ganun 'yung eksena tapos biglang ako na si Becky,” she said in Prats' vlog..

On the other hand, Prats could never forget how much fun they had in Baguio whether filming or just hanging out after work.

Both, however, agreed that they like “Ang Pulubi at ang Prinsesa” more.

“Mas paborito ko yung ‘Pulubi at Prinsesa’ kaysa sa Princess Sarah. Parang mas makulay 'yung ‘Pulubi at Prinsesa’ in terms of storytelling and acting,” Prats said.

“Parang na-challenge na tayo doon. Parang pinagtrabaho na talaga tayo sa ‘Pulubi at Prinsesa.’ Kasi sa Princess Sarah parang medyo naglaro lang tayo. Sa ‘Pulubi at Prinsesa,’ mas may work na siya,” added Panganiban.

Prats and Panganiban also agreed that it makes them proud to have done these inspirational films when they were kids.

While they were almost always pitted against each other since they were child stars, the two said they never let any of it get to their head.

“I vividly remember na nag-uusap [tayo] nung bagets [tayo] na ‘Huwag tayo magpapadala sa mga sinasabi nila.’ Medyo mature kaming dalawa na alam namin kapag pinag-aaway kami,” Prats explained.

Panganiban, for her part, pointed out that Prats is one of her real friends even when cameras are not rolling.

“Kasi rivalries eh. I don’t think maiiwasan 'yun kasi ganun 'yung industriya. Sana nga hindi ganun, pero ganun eh. Well siguro din kasi bata tayo noon. Hindi naman para sa atin 'yung ‘Ay mas nakakaangat-angat ako dito.’ Siguro kung teenagers tayo pinag-ganun, medyo [baka naka-affect]. Talagang magkaibigan tayo eh, hindi naman tayo nagplastikan,” she said.

To this day, Prats and Panganiban remain close friends.

