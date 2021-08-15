Virgie Moreno, eminent poet and dramatist, passes on at 98

Dramatist and poetess Virgie Moreno, best known for her works “Itim Asu” and “The Straw Patriot,” among others, passed on Saturday, August 14, at 98 years old.

Also known as the elder sister of couturier Jose “Pitoy” Moreno, the feisty writer was regarded as “The High Priestess’’ or “Empress Dowager of Philippine Poetry,” distinctions conferred on her by the artistic community for her works and devotion to the writing craft.

No details on the cause of her death were given by the Moreno family. Moreno’s nephew, Jimmy Cruz, told ABS-CBN News Sunday that final wake and burial arrangements at Funeria Paz, Manila Memorial Park Paranaque are still being finalized.

For many years, Moreno, also known as Aling Barang, held court at Cafe Orfeo, a cafe restaurant based at her Manila home, hosting literati hotshots, media friends, visual artists, poets, playwrights, theater and performing artists.

Moreno’s legacy also lives on at the University of the Philippines (UP) Film Center which she helped establish in the 1970s.

Many artists treasure the lessons they learned from Moreno as a humanities professor in UP.

Moreno’s last public appearance was at the Cultural Center of the Philippines shortly before the pandemic for the restaging of “Itim Asu” (The Onyx Wolf) last February 2020 as part of Ballet Philippines’ 50th season at the CCP.

Moreno’s initial stage foray was the spin off of her work “The Straw Patriot,” which was staged as “Bayaning Huwad,” the first production of the Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) starring Vic Silayan and Lolita Rodriguez in the late 1960s.

In one of her memorable last interviews with ABS-CBN News, Moreno dismissed suggestions to appeal the aborted 2009 conferment of the National Artist award on her brother Pitoy.

In her inimitable way, Moreno stressed that she does not see the need for the fashion designer to be recognized by Malacañang.

“[They’re saying] ‘You (Moreno) should not go to the Palace.’ As if that is the height of grandeur and glory. No,” she said in January 2018. “Pitoy is a Filipino, Pitoy is a patriot, Pitoy is a nationalist, he is not an idiot!”

An online memorial will be held for Moreno, details of which will be announced soon by her family.