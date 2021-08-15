Iza Calzado 'never dreamt' she would be part of 'Darna' project

MANILA – Iza Calzado said she honestly never thought or "dreamt" that she would be part of the “Darna” project even when she was just a child growing up wanting to become an actress.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Calzado said her journey to having a role in the iconic series “has been 17 years for me with a lot of painful parts that I have come to accept with grace because I know this is part of my journey to becoming my own kind of Darna.”

Because of the long wait, Calzado said it taught her to believe in “Divine timing” while also being “humbled by God’s plans.”

“Grateful to my ABSCBN Family for this opportunity,” she said. “May this upcoming Darna series make us believe in the hero that exists in all of us because imagine the possibilities of coming together once we’ve all tapped into our super powers?”

Saying that would be a beautiful world to see, Calzado ended her post by “celebrating the superhero in all of us today and always!”

It was announced last week that Calzado will also play Darna in the highly anticipated TV adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character, alongside previously announced lead star Jane de Leon.

Calzado will portray “the first Darna” who will pass on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda, portrayed by de Leon, in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

It remains to be seen how Calzado’s role, as Narda’s mother and predecessor, will aid the younger Darna’s full transformation.

Calzado was originally tapped to portray the title role in the 2005 “Darna” TV series, but had to be re-cast due to issues involving her physique, she revealed in a 2014 interview. That project eventually went to Angel Locsin.

Calzado has been attached to the project since 2017, through its various developments and changes in format, from film to TV adaptation; directors, from Erik Matti to Jerrold Tarog; and lead stars, from Locsin to Liza Soberano, and then to de Leon.

The Kapamilya star was also the “constant” in the project through the numerous crises it hurdled, including the pandemic, which halted the film version’s production; and ABS-CBN’s franchise denial.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV series” is scheduled to start filming in September, with de Leon due to conclude her guest starring stint in the primetimes series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

