Folk rock band Ben&Ben and Kapamilya singer Moira dela Torre brought "hugot feels" to the "ASAP" stage Sunday as they performed their latest collaboration, "Pasalubong."

In late July, the 2 music acts, known for their sentimental hits, dropped "Pasalubong," a song that talks about falling in love with a friend and confessing one's romantic feelings.

The song's music video topped the trending music content on YouTube in just 2 days after its release.

"Pasalubong" also serves as the third single from Ben&Ben's sophomore album, which is scheduled for release on August 29.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday in the following platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), TV5 (free TV and cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).


