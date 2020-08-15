‘Voice Teens 2’: Team Lea finalists deliver inspiring ‘Lean on Me’ cover

MANILA -- Kristian Rajagopal, Cydel Gabutero, and Alexia Tag-at sang "Lean On Me" with their coach, Lea Salonga, in a bid to secure a spot in the grand finals of "The Voice Teens 2."

The performance was featured in this season's penultimate episode, aired on the Kapamilya Channel and livestreamed on YouTube Saturday.

The episode, including the performance, was prerecorded, as restrictions brought about by the pandemic remained. It was shot from the homes of the finalists and their coaches, with the help of the show's staff.

This is the first time "The Voice" held a virtual finale.

The ultimate finalists per team will be determined through a points system.

The scores given by their own coach will amount to 50% of their final score, with the other 50% being an average of the scores each of them received from the other coaches.

The results, as well as the performances from the finalists of the teams of apl.de.ap and Sarah Geronimo, will be shown in Sunday's episode.

The episode will also explain how the show will crown its grand winner.