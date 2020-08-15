‘Voice Teens 2’: Team Bamboo’s Rock, Kate, Heart belt out ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ for finals spot

MANILA -- Rock Opong, Kate Ocampo, and Heart Salvador belted out "Ain't No Sunshine" with their coach, Bamboo, in a bid to secure a spot in the grand finals of "The Voice Teens 2."

All three artists gave their all in their performance of the Bill Withers classic, as seen in this season's penultimate episode on Saturday.

The episode, including the performance, was prerecorded, due still to the restrictions caused by the pandemic. It was shot from the homes of the finalists and their coaches, with the help of the show's staff.

This is the first time "The Voice" held a virtual finale.

How the ultimate finalists per team will be determined through a points system.

The scores given by their own coach will amount to 50% of their final score, with the other 50% being an average of the scores each of them got from the other remaining coaches.

The results, as well as how the show will crown its grand winner, will be announced in Sunday's episode.