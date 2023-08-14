MANILA -- Actress Nadine Lustre dedicated her best actress award from the Filipino Academy of Movie Arts and Sciences (FAMAS) Awards on Sunday to all those who love and support her, including her family and partner.

She won the major acting trophy for her performance in "Greed," which was directed by Yam Laranas.

A video of Lustre's acceptance speech was shared on social media by ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe.

WATCH: Nadine Lustre's acceptance speech after winning FAMAS 2023 Best Actress for her performance in the movie 'Greed'. pic.twitter.com/mCXecqApnx — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) August 13, 2023

"Maraming-maraming salamat po sa FAMAS Awards. Isang malaking karangalan po para sa bumubuo ng 'Greed' at ng 'Deleter' na makasama po sa mga nominated ngayong gabi. Pero isang malaking karangalan din po na magkaroon nito. Gusto ko po itong ide-dedicate sa lahat po ng nagmamahal at sumusuporta sa akin. Sa buong pamilya ko po, sa partner ko po, sa friends ko, my team. Sa bumubuo po ng 'Greed' and of course to my Viva Films family. And Direk Yam, Direk Yam Laranas maraming-maraming salamat po for trusting in me, for pushing me and for giving me this opportunity to do 'Greed.' Maraming salamat po. Thank you," Lustre said in her speech.

This is Lustre's second FAMAS best actress award. She also won in 2019 for "Never Not Love You."

The family drama 'Family Matters' was the evening's top winner with four trophies including Best Picture, with Noel Trinidad winning Best Actor and Nikki Valdez, Best Supporting Actress.

"Blue Room" followed with three awards, including Best Director for Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan.